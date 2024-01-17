Property owners on the hook to clear icy and slippery sidewalks in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday's snowfall left behind a slippery trail across New York City that left one question on everyone's mind: who's responsible for clearing these icy sidewalks?

After snow and ice blanketed the area, many city blocks were left crystalized -- forcing pedestrians to carefully take it slow.

Sanitation crews are responsible for clearing streets, but when it comes to sidewalks that's up to property owners.

"Right now, sidewalks in the city feel pretty treacherous," said NYC Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

Following the snowfall, DSNY declared property owners needed to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks by Wednesday morning.

According to Tisch, the time is now up.

"The last precipitation fell at 6 p.m. last night, the rule for property owners is sidewalks must be cleared by 8 a.m. this morning," she maintained.

At one particular location in SoHo, Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson called someone who appeared to be the owner of a vacant lot about a neglected sidewalk but didn't hear back.

The rules are simple: property owners must clear a path that is at least four feet wide so that people can safely pass.

"The Department of Sanitation does have some crews out today helping out with sidewalks that are particularly troubling," said Tisch. "Those particular property owners will get a fine. There is no way for us, given the number of people we have, to do that real scale."

