More buses of migrants arrive as Mayor Adams calls for coordination

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More buses of asylum seekers from El Paso, Texas are expected to arrive in New York City Monday morning.

It comes as El Paso is now hiring its own charter buses for these journeys to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Midtown Manhattan as well as other cities.

As someone who worked in El Paso, Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu says she has covered immigration for years - but what is happening now is something we have not seen before.

This is all happening as NYC Mayor Eric Adams says the city's shelter system is at its breaking point, with at least 11,000 migrants arriving here this summer.

Adams says things wouldn't be this dire had the city been given the chance to coordinate and communicate with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser says in the past, the majority of migrants who came to the US had a sponsor: a family member or friend already in the US who could help with things like transportation.

That is not the case right now. So he says the city is sending asylum seekers to cities to which they want to go - and many of them have said New York.

Mayor Adams says NYC will continue to be a sanctuary city, but wants the migrants to come here willingly and in a humane manner.

"We want to continue what we've always done, and that is ensure that people who came to this city were treated in a humane fashion," said the mayor. "We're not seeing that now. This humanitarian crisis was created by human hands. And I believe it was a political ploy. To overlook some of the things we've done dismantles human rights."

