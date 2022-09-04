Infant remains found at DEP plant in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police confirm that the remains of an infant were found at a Department of Environmental Protection plant in the Bronx.

Police say an employee spotted the body parts on Wednesday morning during screenings at the Hunts Point Pollution treatment center.

This comes after two legs that appear to be from a child were found at the plant last week.

The Medical Examiner is investigating.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.