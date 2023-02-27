Jackie Robinson Parkway sign goes up with spelling mistake

GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway went up with a spelling mistake in Queens.

The sign was up on Sunday night at Myrtle Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Queens and is missing a 'c' in 'Jackie.'

The Department of Transportation says the sign will be fixed immediately.

Jackie Robinson Broke baseball's color barrier in 1947. The Brooklyn Dodgers legend was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

