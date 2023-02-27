  • Full Story
SOCIETY

Jackie Robinson Parkway sign goes up with spelling mistake

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, February 27, 2023 3:57AM
GLENDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway went up with a spelling mistake in Queens.

The sign was up on Sunday night at Myrtle Avenue and Forest Park Drive in Queens and is missing a 'c' in 'Jackie.'

The Department of Transportation says the sign will be fixed immediately.

Jackie Robinson Broke baseball's color barrier in 1947. The Brooklyn Dodgers legend was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

