July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A military flyover is set to take place above New York City Saturday as part of July 4th celebrations.Military aircraft will fly just 1,000 feet above the New York City skyline.The flyover is set to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.Military aircraft will fly from the north along the Huson River, over the George Washington Bridge, south to the Statue of Liberty, and then towards the Verrazano Narrows Bridge.The flyover will consist of five waves, spaced out by 15 seconds, and will include groups of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, B-1, B-52, and B-2 bombers, Air Force F-15 fighters, Air Force F-22 fighters, and Marine Corps F-35s.The aircraft will then make their way down the eastern seaboard to participate in a separate flyover above the National Mall in Washington, D.C.It's part of an event organized by the U.S. Dept. of the Interior called "Salute to the Great Cities of the American Revolution" and will also include flyovers above Boston, Philadelphia, and Baltimore.The U.S. Department of Defense said the flyovers provide an opportunity for the department to demonstrate the capabilities and professionalism of the United States Armed Forces.The event will involve 1,700 service members.The Defense Department says the costs are all being absorbed by training hours since the pilots and aircraft would be flying anyway.