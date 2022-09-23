4 deaths in Manhattan nursing home linked to Legionnaires

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Health officials say five people have died in a nursing home in Manhattan.

Officials have been investigating an outbreak of Legionnaires at the Amsterdam Nursing Home in Morningside Heights.

Four deaths have been confirmed to be connected to Legionnaires' - the fifth death remains under investigation.

The deaths happened over the past year.

The nursing home says all tests have come back negative for Legionella, but water is being handed out to residents.

ALSO READ | Insurance nightmare after rental truck smashes 40 cars in Queens

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.