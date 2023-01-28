Special Lunar New Year performance held inside Oculus

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were lion dances on Saturday to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

The Port Authority hosted a special performance for Lunar New Year inside the World Trade Center Oculus.

Drummers accompanied the dance teams hidden underneath the puppets.

The unique space provided by the Oculus allowed people to watch close-up or from a bird's eye view.

RELATED | What does it mean to be in the year of the Rabbit?

