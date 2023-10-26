Top New York leaders react to deadly active shooter situation in Maine

CeFaan Kim has the breaking details on a deadly mass shooting in Maine.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Local leaders reacted Wednesday night to a devastating and deadly active shooter situation in Maine that claimed the lives of at least 20 people and left dozens more injured, sources told ABC News.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, no stranger to mass casualty events in her state after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo in 2022, mourned the lives lost.

"My heart breaks for the people of Lewiston, Maine tonight - the latest community mourning lives lost to gun violence," she said in post on X. "Weapons of war have no place on America's streets. How many more gun deaths must we suffer before this country comes to its senses?"

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also reacted to the deadly shooting.

"Devastating news out of Maine. A mass shooting. Multiple locations. At least 16 dead, 50 injured, and thousands of lives forever changed. We don't have to live like this, and we definitely don't have to die like this," Adams said in a post on X.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News that a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine came under fire.

There are also reports of shots fired at additional locations, including a local bar, according to law enforcement sources briefed on the situation.

A suspect is not yet in custody and an active manhunt is underway.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the alleged gunman on Facebook Wednesday evening, asking for identification help via messenger or email.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

