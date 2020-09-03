reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Governor Cuomo gives green light on NYC malls, NY casinos

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City malls and New York casinos are getting the green light to reopen.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Thursday that malls and casinos can open on Sept. 9 under the condition that they have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

"While this pandemic is far from over, our numbers have remained steadily low, so we know our phased, data-driven approach to reopening is the right one," Governor Cuomo said. "Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers, we are at a point in our fight against this virus where we can safely reopen malls in New York City as long as they adhere to strict health and safety protocols."

According to the governor, malls in New York City can reopen with 50% capacity.

Malls will also have to follow strict safety measures including enforcement of face coverings, social distancing and seating.

He says that indoor dining will remain closed.

Casinos will also be able to open in New York with a 25% capacity limit and must follow similar safety measures.

"We flattened the curve in a way that no expert thought was possible," Cuomo said. "We've made the determination that we can safely reopen casinos with enhanced air filtration and strict safety protocols including mandatory masks and social distancing."

Following the governor's decision, Resorts World Casino announced they will welcome back guests on Sept. 9.

"The Resorts World team has been anxiously awaiting the day when we can open our doors again to the fun and excitement that our casinos are known for," said Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East.

The casino says it will use a 21-point safety plan and adhere to the state's guidelines for a safe reopening.

Casinos must leave six feet of distance between operating machines.

No table games will be allowed until casinos put physical barriers between players and employees.

In addition, no food or drinks will be allowed on the game floor.

