20-year-old man arrested after shooting leaves child grazed by bullet in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man is in custody after a shooting left a child shot in the Bronx on Saturday.

Freddy Flores of the Bronx is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Shots rang out around 2 p.m. Saturday after officials say a man was shooting at a group of other men. In the midst of the chaos, they say

a three-year-old boy, who was walking with his mom near the area, was struck in the hip with a bullet.

The toddler was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The motive of the shooting is unknown.

