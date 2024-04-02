20-year-old man arrested after shooting leaves child grazed by bullet in the Bronx

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man is in custody after a shooting left a child shot in the Bronx on Saturday.
Freddy Flores of the Bronx is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
Shots rang out around 2 p.m. Saturday after officials say a man was shooting at a group of other men. In the midst of the chaos, they say
a three-year-old boy, who was walking with his mom near the area, was struck in the hip with a bullet.
The toddler was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.