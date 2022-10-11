Ukrainian runners call for ban on Russians, Belarusians in NYC Marathon

The NYRR says it will not discriminate against runners based on their nationality or country of birth

Ukrainian runners have asked the NYC Marathon to ban Russian and Belarusian runners from this year's race to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Marathon is so much more than a race to the finish.

For Ukrainian runners, the marathon is an opportunity to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The group drafted a petition asking the marathon's organizers, the New York Road Runners (NYRR), to ban Russian and Belarusian runners from participating in this year's event.

The petition states that allowing these runners to compete suggests the diabolical acts committed by Moscow and its allies are normal. It also says that the ban would not be a punishment towards the runners themselves, but rather a show of support.

In response, the NYRR said that although it does stand in solidarity with Ukraine, it will not discriminate against individual runners based on their nationality or country of birth.

The New York City Marathon takes place on November 6.

