NYC Mayor Eric Adams, DOT launch LockerNYC amid ongoing package theft problem

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is working toward a solution to cut down on stolen packages across the five boroughs.

Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Department of Transportation announced Wednesday they have partnered to launch LockerNYC. It's a free pilot program not only aimed at mitigating package losses in the city's most vulnerable areas, but also looks to provide a boost to the city's commitment to a greener future.

"New Yorkers have had thousands of dollars-worth of items taken from their apartments, their lobbies-out front, on their porches-and we want to tackle the problem head-on," Adams said during a press conference.

The Mayor's office reported that, on average, an estimated 2.4 million packages are delivered in the five boroughs every weekday and 90,000 packages are lost or stolen in NYC daily. LockerNYC looks to ensure New Yorkers receive their goods as expected.

"COVID changed the way we shop; now, 80 percent of us get one package delivered per week," Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said. "The administration is taking a holistic look at green solutions for this very modern challenge with delivery lockers and microhubs, and using our waterways, rather than trucks to get good where they need to go. The revolution is here."

Once a customer is signed up for the free service, they will receive a QR code that can be scanned at their hub point, which will open the corresponding locker. The drop off process works the same way but in reverse.

"So, now you don't have to navigate multiple carriers, multiple questions on where to drop things off," said GoLocker CEO Kerry Caylor. "You can do it all in a single location and we'll take care of disposition of those packages for the consumer."

Locations for the lockers were selected based on a number of criteria, including theft data and the number of buildings that lack mail or package rooms.

The pilot program will be assessed after one year and if the evaluation goes well, New Yorkers can expect even more lockers to be rolled out.

Need a locker? Check out the list of locations below:

-Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn - 830 Lafayette Ave (outside Ideal Food Basket)

-Canarsie, Brooklyn - 1380 Rockaway Parkway

-East Flatbush, Brooklyn - 1086 Brooklyn Ave (outside Ideal Food Basket)

-Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn - 2036 Bedford Ave (outside Ideal Food Basket)

-Sunnyside, Queens - 47-01 49th Street (outside the Cosmopolitan Houses)

And look out for lockers coming soon to the following locations:

-Bushwick, Brooklyn - 72-80 Wyckoff Avenue (outside Key Food)

-Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan - 778 9th Avenue at West 52nd Street

Click here to learn more from the Department of Transportation.

