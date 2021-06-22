Here's why each of the 8 Democrats say they want to be mayor of New York City

In the months leading up to the election, as part of our Sunday political show, "Up Close," each candidate shared with us why they want to be mayor.
Whoever ends up becoming NYC's 110th mayor will perhaps face more challenges than any other incoming mayor in the history of the city.
The top eight Democratic candidates include:
-Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president, former police captain and former state senator
-Shaun Donovan, former Obama housing secretary
-Kathryn Garcia, former city sanitation commissioner
-Scott Stringer, NYC comptroller
-Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate
-Maya Wiley, civil rights lawyer and former Bill de Blasio administration attorney
-Ray McGuire, former Citigroup executive
-Dianne Morales, former nonprofit executive
The Republican mayoral primary pits Guardian Angeles founder Curtis Sliwa against Fernando Mateo, a businessman who has led organizations that advocate for car service drivers and bodega owners.
New York City is using ranked choice voting in this election. Voters can pick up to five candidates and rank them. A candidate can still win even after trailing in an initial round, if enough people select them as their second choice.
