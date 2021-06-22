Politics

Here's why each of the 8 Democrats say they want to be mayor of New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

In their own words, Democratic candidates explain why they want to be NYC mayor

NEW YORK -- Ahead of the primary election, Eyewitness News is giving each Democratic candidate an opportunity to make a final pitch to you, the voter, and share why they want the city's top job.

In the months leading up to the election, as part of our Sunday political show, "Up Close," each candidate shared with us why they want to be mayor.

Whoever ends up becoming NYC's 110th mayor will perhaps face more challenges than any other incoming mayor in the history of the city.

ALSO READ | NYC Mayoral Primary: What to know for New York's election day

The top eight Democratic candidates include:



-Eric Adams, Brooklyn borough president, former police captain and former state senator
-Shaun Donovan, former Obama housing secretary
-Kathryn Garcia, former city sanitation commissioner
-Scott Stringer, NYC comptroller
-Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate
-Maya Wiley, civil rights lawyer and former Bill de Blasio administration attorney
-Ray McGuire, former Citigroup executive
-Dianne Morales, former nonprofit executive

The Republican mayoral primary pits Guardian Angeles founder Curtis Sliwa against Fernando Mateo, a businessman who has led organizations that advocate for car service drivers and bodega owners.

RELATED | What is ranked choice voting?

New York City is using ranked choice voting in this election. Voters can pick up to five candidates and rank them. A candidate can still win even after trailing in an initial round, if enough people select them as their second choice.

WATCH | When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
EMBED More News Videos

Board of Elections Commissioner Miguelina Camilo explains the timeline for when we will know the winner of the NYC mayoral race.



(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybill de blasioprimary electionnew york city politicselectionandrew yangnyc mayor
TOP STORIES
LIVE | AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Warning issued for Bergen, Rockland and Westchester
Trump Organization suing NYC over golf course in Bronx
NYC mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Primary Election Day
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
What to know about voting in NYC's mayoral primary
When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary? Maybe not until July
Parents give update after young kids narrowly miss gunman's bullets
Show More
Off-duty NYPD officer attacked with baseball bat in NYC assault
Child tax credit: Will you be getting monthly payments?
Carl Nassib comes out as 1st openly gay active NFL player
Mom has warning after son burns feet on hot playground
Actor who played Gunther on 'Friends' reveals cancer fight
More TOP STORIES News