New York City mayoral candidates make final push ahead of Primary Election Day

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10811495" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'Summer of Soul' will be available for streaming on Hulu and for viewing in theaters on Friday, July 2

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Almost 200,000 New York City residents voted early in the Democratic Mayoral Primary Election and the candidates are working hard to give everyone else a reason to get to the polls tomorrow.All of the candidates were out over the weekend trying to rally those last-minute votes.This weekend Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia campaigned together multiple times."We're campaigning together to send a message that people should get out and vote, make voices be heard and rank choice voting enables people to express their preference in more than one candidate. We should take advantage of that," Yang said.Frontrunner Eric Adams took issue with the alliance saying they're trying to weaken minority votes."I think it's a last-minute move out of desperation, let them do what they do. We have two more days to go. I'm excited from what I'm seeing in the street," Adams said.While Maya Wiley was at the same event, she made it clear she was not campaigning with Yang and Garcia."All I'm doing is making sure everyone knows and can make a fully informed decision and ask them to rank me number one," Wiley said.As for the issues, voters are pretty consistent."The crime and safety and keeping businesses and the tax base in the city is important as well as the homeless problem," voter Virginia Sobol said.Tuesday may be the official Primary Election Day, however, counting the votes and determining a winner could take the Board of Elections two weeks or more.----------