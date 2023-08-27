Heated protests outside Gracie Mansion over migrant crisis

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The demonstration is over, but the issue is far from over - what to do about the mounting crisis over migrants? Buses continue to come into New York City every day, and the city ran out of beds and funds a long time ago. Many taxpayers have also run out of patience.

Dozens took to Gracie Mansion on Sunday afternoon - and it got heated. To cut through all the anger, it began a rally over the migrant crisis.

Organizer Curis Sliwa is criticizing Mayor Adams, who earlier this summer said he would welcome a few families at Gracie Mansion if allowed.

"The next day he flipped his script and said he can't do that. Who told you you can't do that? You're the mayor," said Sliwa.

The crowd is largely in agreement that immigration laws exist for a reason and must be obeyed and that President Biden has left the back door and the front door open.

"This is not left or right politics. This is a crisis that we have on our hands. This is why we're here. To raise awareness," said protestor Angel Perez.

"We're all for legal migration. We all came from somewhere. But this is unacceptable," said Bayside resident Ted Bourniaz.

At one point, words got physical. Flags were stolen and stomped on as counter-protestors tried to set them on fire.

Eventually, the two sides were separated as the migrant crisis continues to divide the nation.

"You want a compromise? Move them to Rikers Island," Sliwa added.

Late Sunday afternoon, City Hall released a statement saying,

We have opened 206 sites, including 15 large-scale humanitarian relief centers, and are constantly searching for new places."

There were many cries in the crowd for stronger borders and a national policy for immigration that is actually enforced. Until then, migrants continue getting shipped out to neighborhoods that can't really handle the influx, and into communities that are starting to pull back the welcome mat.

