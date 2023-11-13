Mayor Adams says Floyd Bennett Field is the best the city can do right now for incoming migrants.

Mayor Adams weighs in on migrant crisis at Floyd Bennett Field as families refuse to stay

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Only 13 migrant families decided to stay at the newly opened shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn.

They arrived by bus on Sunday, but most decided to leave as soon as they got there.

Some people Eyewitness News spoke with say they were not told they were moving to that location.

Many say it is isolated and too far from their children's schools in Manhattan or the Bronx.

"I'm grateful for what they've given me, but I can't stay here," a migrant mother said.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Sunday night, saying this is the best the city can do for now.

"This is not, you know, the best conditions, but we're managing a crisis and we can't say it any better: we need help," Adams said.

The city is offering families a shuttle bus, taking them to the Stillwell Avenue subway station to commute to school or work.

The Public Advocate says the city only has bad options right now.

"We really need the governor to realize the right to shelter is statewide and open up some spaces across the state. And we need the White House to help with a decompression strategy. When those things are not happening, you're asking New York City to provide a national response and we just don't have the ability to do that," Williams says.

