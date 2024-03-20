Bus company agrees to stop bringing migrants from Texas to New York City amid pending lawsuit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Bus company Roadrunner Charters agreed on Wednesday to stop transporting migrants from Texas to New York City and surrounding areas while a lawsuit is pending.

The agreement is part of a stipulation in which the city agreed to defer pursuing more than $700 million incurred to care for all of the migrants bused to the city in the last two years.

The New York City Department of Social Services sued Roadrunner and 16 other bus companies in December, accusing them of implementing Texas Gov. Abbott's "bad faith" plan to bus migrants to New York for the purpose of making them a public charge.

The lawsuit said the bus companies should be held liable for the city's costs of care.

"New York City continues to do our part as we lead the nation in managing this national humanitarian crisis, but reckless political games from the state of Texas will not be tolerated. I am pleased to see that Roadrunner - one of the bus companies we sued for taking part in Texas Governor Abbott's scheme to transport tens of thousands of migrants to our city in an attempt to overwhelm our shelter system and shift costs to New York City - has agreed to halt the bussing of migrants into and around New York City while the lawsuit proceeds," New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. "We call on all other bus companies involved in this suit to do the same."

When Texas sent two planes of migrants on December 27 and January 3 to Philadelphia, Roadrunner was the principal bus company that picked up those migrants and drove them to train stations in New York or New Jersey.

Under the new stipulation, this, along with any kind of transport of migrants to New York City, would be prohibited.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has announced a lawsuit against 17 bus and transportation companies.

