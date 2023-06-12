New York City mandates $18 minimum wage rate food delivery app workers

New York City food app delivery workers will be the first in the country to receive a minimum pay rate.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a first of its kind announcement, New York City food-app delivery workers will be the first in the country to receive a minimum pay rate.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the news on Sunday, revealing that new regulations will see the rate begin at $11.96 an hour starting July 12 before increasing to $19.96 an hour when it is fully phased-in on April 1, 2025.

The rate will also be adjusted annually for inflation.

"They should not be delivering food to your household if they can't put food on the plate in their household," said Mayor Adams. "We are balancing out on both sides of the equation."

The new minimum rate will apply to more than 60,000 delivery workers, who currently earn $7.09 an hour on average.

"Today is a historic win for New York City's delivery workers, who have done so much for all of us through rain, snow, and throughout the pandemic," said New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga. ". I am proud that our city has fulfilled its promise to provide more stability and protections for 60,000 workers and get them a dignified pay rate."

Delivery apps have the option to pay delivery workers per trip, per hour worked, or develop their own formulas, as long as their workers make the minimum pay rate of $19.96, on average.

