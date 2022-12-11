Police searching for 2 young brothers missing in the Bronx

WEST FARMS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for two young brothers from the Bronx who have been missing since Friday morning.

Jessiah Campbell, 15, and his 12-year-old brother, Justice, were last seen leaving their home on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms around 8 a.m.

Jessiah is approximately 5'11", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white and black Jordan sneakers, and a black du-rag.

Justice is approximately 4'0", weighing 80 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue school shirt, black pants, and gray Yeezy sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the boys is asked to call police.

