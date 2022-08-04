Mother makes heart-wrenching plea in search of missing Brooklyn teen

The mother of Aunisty Elliot, 14, made a heart-wrenching plea Wednesday night, in search of her missing daughter in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The mother of a missing 14-year-old made a heart-wrenching plea Wednesday night, as volunteers handed out missing person fliers near her home in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

Wednesday marked a week since Aunisty Elliot, fondly known as "Aunee," vanished.

Her mother spoke Wednesday night about the search to find her daughter.

MORE NEWS | NYPD officers responding to robbery involved in shootout in Chelsea

"I just wanna say to you baby, Aunisty, if you can see me, it's mommy," Raquel Elliot said. "I miss you so much and I love you my buttercup. If you're with somebody, just know that you can come home. You're not in any trouble baby."

Aunisty Elliot vanished after her mom took away her computer, worried that the teen was spending too much time on it.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.