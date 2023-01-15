Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on subway train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A deaf woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found on the subway.
Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
She originally vanished from her sister's home on Long Island shortly before Christmas.
A paramedic recognized her from a missing person's flyer and took her to Queens hospital, but Primus was discharged and vanished again until she was found Saturday.
