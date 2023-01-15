Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on subway train

A deaf woman who was missing for two weeks was found Saturday on the 1 train.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A deaf woman who was missing for more than two weeks was found on the subway.

Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

She originally vanished from her sister's home on Long Island shortly before Christmas.

A paramedic recognized her from a missing person's flyer and took her to Queens hospital, but Primus was discharged and vanished again until she was found Saturday.

ALSO READ | Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.