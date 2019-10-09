Staten Island mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 1-year-old daughter

MIDLAND BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- A Staten Island woman pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Tuesday in connection with the death of her infant daughter.39-year-old Leila Wade had been arrested on multiple charges after 14-month-old Bianca Abdul was found unconscious in a home on Moreland Street in March of 2017.Authorities say she left her prescription morphine pills unattended inside the home and within reach of her daughter, who ingested multiple pills and died of an overdose of morphine and diazepam."This heartbreaking case highlights the impact that the drug epidemic can have on our most innocent of victims on Staten Island and should serve as a warning for every parent who keeps their prescription medications in the house - always remember to keep them secure and out of reach of any children in order to prevent such a tragedy from occurring," said Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.At the time of the child's death, authorities did not find obvious signs of trauma, but later deemed the incident a homicide in January of 2018.Wade will be sentenced on October 24 to 1 1/3 to 4 years of jail.----------