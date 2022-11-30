MTA Board discusses potential fare hikes as report warns of looming budget gaps

A pair of regularly scheduled 4% fare increases in 2023 and 2025 will not be enough to bring the MTA back to its 2019-level farebox revenue, a recent report concluded.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA board is expected to discuss its budget, and the need for bi-yearly fare hikes, at its monthly Board meeting in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

A report by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found the MTA will be billions short once federal pandemic relief runs out in 2025.

A pair of regularly scheduled 4% fare increases in 2023 and 2025 will not be enough to bring the MTA back to its 2019-level farebox revenue, the report concluded.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has already publicly stated that fare hikes are off the table "indefinitely," citing the transit system's continued comeback from the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side's Holiday Shopping Guide

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip