Police and community come together for annual National Night Out

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As violence continues to grip communities across the Tri-State area, many neighborhoods came together on Tuesday with a mission built on unity.

In an effort to assure citizens that they're safe, law enforcement invited the neighborhood to Linden Park to mark the annual "National Night Out."

The annual gathering is aimed at building camaraderie between police and the communities they serve.

There was food, music, and some special guests.

"Sending out our message to everyone in our community how safe our communities are, that goes to dedicated men and women who work hard everyday," said NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, who has been outspoken about his intent to ensure New Yorkers feel safe.

Police Commissioner Caban and the department's highest-ranking leaders bounced around, visiting events like this that were held all across the city - from Brooklyn to the Bronx.

In each of these stops, they offered New Yorkers a unified message.

Violent crime, they say, is already way down. And it's time for people to feel safe again.

"We're down over 200 shootings from this year to last," said Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "That means 200 less people who are injured by gunfire and I think that really translates to what the community needs to hear."

There is still so much work to do.

But on what was a carefree afternoon, also much to celebrate.

