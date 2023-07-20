NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban wants to ensure New Yorkers feel safe

The safety of New Yorkers is the biggest thing on the mind of NYPD Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

After serving as supervisor at the NYPD for the better part of three decades, Caban now finds himself taking over the largest police department in the nation.

The newly appointed police commissioner made an appearance at the 79th Precinct in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn on Wednesday, addressing officers who were getting ready for the 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. shift.

The neighborhood is one of many that saw increases in violent crime over the last few years, but, like the rest of the city, the tide has started to turn.

While the number of shooting and shooting victims have trended downwards over the past year, the number of illegal guns on the streets is a call for concern.

According to Caban, who spoke to Eyewitness News, all of the positive stats in the world won't mean anything if people still don't feel safe.

"We're knocking down violence. We're knocking down shootings. The enforcement is up, we're putting our officers in the right places to engage with our community to let them know we're here for you," said Caban. "We want them to not only be safe, but we want them to feel safe, too."

Caban is the first Latino police commissioner in the history of the NYPD.

His appointment comes after an 18-month stint by former Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who stepped down last month.

On Monday, he was sworn in at the 40th Precinct in the Bronx, where his own career started in 1991.

Mayor Eric Adams joined Caban at the ceremony, where they also discussed Sewell's impact for the work she did while in office.

Beyond the department, howver, Caban's new role will find him tasked with addressing public perception of high crime, despite major crime trending lower.

As a recent poll from Siena College suggests, most New Yorkers fear they will soon be victims of violent crime.

One in five New Yorkers have admitted to buying a gun for protection, and three in five feared they would be victims of a crime.