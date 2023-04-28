Applications due soon for NYC Imagine Awards

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a little over a week to get in applications for the third annual NYC Imagine Awards.

The event shines a spotlight on the nonprofit sector in the five boroughs.

Each winner goes home with $5,000 to continue their mission.

The founder of the awards says the ceremony fills a gap of gratitude in the city.

"There really should be a night that spotlights the nonprofit sector and there seems to be awards for absolutely everything else and there were no awards for a sector that selflessly gives on a daily basis," said Kenneth Sereni.

The deadline for the 2023 applications is May 8. Click here for more.

