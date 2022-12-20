Protesters break into NYC councilmember's lobby, scrawl anti-gay slurs on sidewalk

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The taunting, unhinged harassment started early Monday afternoon - first at the office and later at the home of a member of the New York City council.

Councilmember Erik Boettcher was targeted by a group that called itself 'Gays Against Groomers.'

Over the weekend - galvanized by online conspiracy theories about the LGBT community, they protested outside something called a Drag Queen Story Hour - in which a person in drag reads children's books to kids at a public library.

It has become a weapon in the hard right culture wars - with the latest battle in Chelsea.

Over the weekend, protesters were blocked from entering the library, but on Monday, two of them made it as far as the lobby in Boettcher's apartment building - after scrawling anti-gay slurs on the sidewalk in front.

Two protesters were arrested for trespassing.

"This is outrageous, completely outrageous," Mayor Adams tweeted, "Erik, you stand up for our city every single day and these cowardly bigots have no place here."

ALSO READ | Rutgers University at center of new fraternity hazing lawsuit

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.