E-bike rider killed after colliding with Jeep in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News
Monday, September 4, 2023 3:32AM
E-bike rider killed after colliding with Jeep on Eastern Parkway
The crash happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An e-bike rider was killed after colliding with a Jeep in Brooklyn.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene. No one has been charged.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

