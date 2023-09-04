The crash happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

E-bike rider killed after colliding with Jeep in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An e-bike rider was killed after colliding with a Jeep in Brooklyn.

The crash happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Eastern Parkway and Schenectady Avenue in Crown Heights.

The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene. No one has been charged.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

