2 police officers among 9 injured after crash involving NYPD SUV on Staten Island

TODT HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Nine people are hospitalized, including at least two police officers after a crash involving an NYPD SUV on Staten Island.

It happened in the Todt Hill section near the intersection of Hunton Street and Richmond Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The front of the vehicle was mangled, and there was no hood left.

It is not clear how so many people got hurt.

An investigation is underway.

