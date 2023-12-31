  • Full Story
2 police officers among 9 injured after crash involving NYPD SUV on Staten Island

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 31, 2023 2:59AM
WABC

TODT HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Nine people are hospitalized, including at least two police officers after a crash involving an NYPD SUV on Staten Island.

It happened in the Todt Hill section near the intersection of Hunton Street and Richmond Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The front of the vehicle was mangled, and there was no hood left.

It is not clear how so many people got hurt.

An investigation is underway.

