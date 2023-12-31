2 police officers among 9 injured after crash involving NYPD SUV on Staten Island

TODT HILL, Staten Island (WABC) -- Nine people are hospitalized, including at least two police officers after a crash involving an NYPD SUV on Staten Island.
It happened in the Todt Hill section near the intersection of Hunton Street and Richmond Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
The front of the vehicle was mangled, and there was no hood left.
It is not clear how so many people got hurt.
An investigation is underway.
ALSO READ | MTA officers fatally shoot man after he allegedly groped a woman
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.