NYPD officer hospitalized after being struck by moped

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was hospitalized after he was hit by a moped in the Bronx.

The officer was on duty in Claremont when the moped struck him near East 171st Street and Morris Avenue.

The officer went to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries to his leg.

The only description police have of the moped was that it was black.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | 9 arrested after tunnel found at Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn

Anthony Carlo has the details.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.