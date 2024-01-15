WATCH LIVE

NYPD officer hospitalized after being struck by moped

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, January 15, 2024 4:43AM
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
WABC

CLAREMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was hospitalized after he was hit by a moped in the Bronx.

The officer was on duty in Claremont when the moped struck him near East 171st Street and Morris Avenue.

The officer went to the hospital to get treatment for minor injuries to his leg.

The only description police have of the moped was that it was black.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

