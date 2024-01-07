Man wanted for hitting police officer in the head inside MTA bus in Midtown

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is wanted for hitting a police officer in the head inside an MTA bus.

Police say the suspect was part of a disorderly group near East 46th Street and Madison Avenue in Midtown on Thursday night.

As the officer tried to disperse the group, the man struck him from behind and then ran off.

The NYPD says the officer was not seriously injured.

