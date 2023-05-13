NYC recovers nearly all jobs lost during the pandemic, new report shows

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City has recovered nearly all of the jobs lost during the pandemic, but not all industries saw the same growth.

The state comptroller says securities, transportation, warehousing, and office sectors saw the largest increase. However, retail, restaurants, construction, and tourism still lag behind.

The city has more than 99 percent of the total number of private sector jobs that existed in March 2020.

In the report, the comptroller warned that weakened industries will need to regain more jobs to become robust again.

