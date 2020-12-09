Staten Island park renamed in honor of late pastor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8615951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."

STAPLETON, Staten Island (WABC) -- New York City honored a late pastor for her dedication to her Staten Island community.The former Stapleton Playground was renamed Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground.Local lawmakers were on site Wednesday morning to cut the ribbon on recently finished renovations.Rev. Howard was the senior pastor of Stapleton U.A.M.E. Church, the oldest African-American church in the borough.It's also right across the street from the playground."ReverandHoward was the Mother Teresa of Stapleton," New York City Councilwoman Debi Rose said. "The naming of this playground to Rev. Dr. Maggie Howard Playground is a perfect symbiotic match and will ensure that her legacy will live forever."Howard died back in June at the age of 56.----------