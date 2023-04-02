Murder charges dropped against NYC parking garage attendant accused of shooting thief

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges against a parking garage attendant accused of shooting a thief in Manhattan.

Moussa Diarra told police he saw Rhodie Charles peering into cars early Saturday at a garage in Midtown.

Police say Charles pulled a gun when Diarra confronted him. Diarra then tried to wrestle away the weapon - that is when the gun went off, striking Diarra.

Police say Diarra turned the gun on Charles and shot him twice.

Both men were charged with attempted murder and assault.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office threw out the charges against Diarra.

