New report details why it seems harder to find parking in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Parking can feel like a nightmare in New York City and the number of free parking spots seem to be shrinking every day.

A new report from the New York Times says there are more than 2.2 million registered cars across the five boroughs and only about 3 million free parking spots.

However, the people who drive to work in NYC need to be factored in as well as delivery hubs, bikes and dining sheds -- which have knocked out 8,000 free street parking spaces, according to the report.

That causes drivers to turn to garages which can be astronomical in their rates. At a garage on the Upper West Side, it can cost $700-$800 a month to reserve a spot.

So some drivers told Eyewitness News they would rather sit in alternate parking zones and wait out the street sweeper in their cars.

"It's tough because is everything is hyper-inflated, so if you're trying find parking and you think you find parking and then if you don't read the signs, you're going to pay a ticket," one driver said.

Some drivers said they are even putting old parking tickets on their cars to avoid being ticketed for parking in no parking zones.

The New York State Senate floated a proposal for residential parking permits in NYC, which would essentially set aside parking spots for people in the neighborhoods.

Parking meters are expected to go up this month in Manhattan to force drives to move.

