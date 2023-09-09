Access-A-Ride driver charged after fatally striking 88-year-old woman in Chinatown

A driver of an Access-A-Ride van has been charged after fatally striking an elderly woman in Manhattan on Friday.

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The driver of an Access-A-Ride van that struck and killed an elderly woman in Manhattan on Friday has been charged.

The 88-year-old victim, identified as Ngan Yung, was in the crosswalk of Canal and Allen Streets in Chinatown just before 11 a.m. when the van struck her as it made a right turn.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the driver of the MTA-owned van, Michael Broughton, 43, has been charged with failure to yield and exercise due care.

Broughton did stay on the scene of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. The MTA says they are fully cooperating with police.

