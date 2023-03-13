Construction will begin for the new phase of the Broadway Vision plan - redefining how we exit in the city. Kemberly Richardson has the details.

Construction to begin Monday for new phase of 'Broadway Vision' plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday it will be go-time for what Mayor Eric Adams calls a culture shift in Midtown.

Construction will begin for the new phase of the Broadway Vision plan - redefining how we exit in the city.

"We will always be a city or country where vehicles will be used, but we need to minimize them," said Adams.

There will be two pedestrian plazas with no cars allowed between West 25th and 27th Streets. From 27th to 32nd, there will be shared streets.

"It will be encouraged to drive five miles per hour," said Emily Weidenhof of NYC DOT.

Mayor Adams says a horrific accident in the same area last June highlighted the need for change. Six people were hurt after a taxi which had the right of way hit a bicyclist. The driver lost control, his vehicle jumped the curb and then hit the victims, pinning some.

The project is an extension of work done under previous administrations and will also include a two-way bike lane from Madison to Herald Square.

Mayor Adams admits that it will take some time for everybody to get used to this new layout and to expect to see similar changes in all of the boroughs.

ALSO READ | Top 7 ways to protect yourself from consumer fraud

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.