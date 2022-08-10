3 people struck, including toddler, by hit-and-run vehicle in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- Three people were struck, including a toddler, by a vehicle that fled from the scene in Queens, according to police.

Authorities say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. in the Ridgewood section.

Three people were struck, including a 2-year-old child.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, and all three victims are expected to survive.

Police are looking for the driver who struck them and fled the scene.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

