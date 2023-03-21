RIP Dollar Slice: NYC's 2 Bros. Pizza puts an end to the $1 piece of pie

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was good while it lasted.

One of the Big Apple's most well-known pizzerias, responsible for popularizing the "dollar slice," has put an end to its pocket-friendly deal.

As of this month, all 2 Bros. Pizza locations across New York City have increased its slice prices from $1 to now $1.50.

Talking to te New York Post, the pizza chain owner cited rising inflation costs as the cause for the price increase.

Over the past year, inflation has sent prices soaring for everything from groceries to gas, among other essentials. Last July, the price of flour and prepared flour mixes -- when purchased in a U.S. city -- rose 22% from 2021, as per data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The price hike had already been in effect at most 2 Bros. Pizza locations across the five boroughs, with the East Village location on St. Mark's Place being the last shop in Manhattan to holdout.

That, of course, changed on Friday when the new "$1.50" signage went up.

