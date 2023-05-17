Reward offered in search for Brooklyn pizza shop robbery suspects

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered as police search for the men who robbed a worker at a pizza shop in Brooklyn.

The two men came in the Railroad Pizza shop on Monday in Crown Heights. They demanded the worker empty his pocket - and threatened to shoot him if he didn't do it.

The men then took off with the worker's wallet and phone.

The Jewish Future Alliance is offering the reward to catch the suspects.

ALSO READ | NYPD pulls off daring rescue after scare on Staten Island Ferry

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.