Two 17-year-old girls shot inside playground in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two 17-year-old girls were shot inside a playground in the Bronx Monday night.The shooting happened inside Arcilla Playground in the Concourse section around 8 p.m.Police say one victim was shot in the leg, while the other was grazed in the head.Both victims were innocent bystanders, according to officials.They were taken to Harlem Hospital, where they are expected to survive.Several shell casings were found inside the playground.No arrests have been made.