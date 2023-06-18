4 officers rushed to hospital following crash involving squad cars in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four officers were rushed to the hospital following a two-car crash involving squad cars in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Seaview Avenue and Remsen in Canarsie.
The officers are expected to be okay.
There is no word yet on what led up to the crash.
