4 officers rushed to hospital following crash involving squad cars in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Four officers were rushed to the hospital following a two-car crash involving squad cars in Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Seaview Avenue and Remsen in Canarsie.

The officers are expected to be okay.

There is no word yet on what led up to the crash.

