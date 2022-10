1 person killed after shooting involving police in Inwood

Johny Fernandez reports as one person was killed and another injured after a shooting involving police in Inwood.

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed after a shooting involving police in the northern Manhattan neighborhood of Inwood early Sunday.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip