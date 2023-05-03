Christina Aguilera announced as headliner of NYC Pride's Pride Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Seven-time Grammy-Award winning superstar Christina Aguilera was announced Wednesday as the headliner of NYC Pride's Pride Island.

Tickets are now on sale for the LGBTQIA+ dance party and fundraiser that will take place at Brooklyn Army Terminal on June 25.

Pride Island caps off the excitement of Pride Week.

Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades.

In 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, followed by the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

Channel 7 is proud to be the home of the NYC Pride March on June 25.

