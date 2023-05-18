Grand Marshals announced for 2023 NYC Pride March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Pride announced its Grand Marshals that will lead the NYC Pride March next month.

Billy Porter, Yasmin Benoit, AC Dumlao, Hope Giselle and Randolfe "Randy" Wicker will head this year's celebration, with Angelica Ross returning for a third year as co-host and featured performer.

The Pride March begins at noon on June 25 and will start at 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

The route continues over Sixth Avenue onto Christopher Street and passes the Stonewall National Monument and the NYC AIDS Memorial before it ends in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

WABC is proud to be the home of the NYC Pride March and our coverage will feature live performances, interviews and more.

Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on June 25 on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY.

