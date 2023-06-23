NYC Pride March safety plan set to be revealed by NYPD

Johny Fernandez has more on this weekend's NYC Pride March.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's a big weekend in New York City as we celebrate Pride Month.

Several events are planned and all lead up to the Pride March on Sunday, which you can watch on Channel 7.

The NYPD is taking steps to keep the crowds safe.

Friday, New York City officials will join the Department of Transportation as they oversee the installation of a new rainbow crosswalk.

The crosswalk is located at the intersection of Sheridan Square just down the street from the Stonewall Inn.

We'll also hear from the NYPD about security preparations ahead of the annual NYC Pride March.

In 2021, organizers of the Pride march banned NYPD officers from participating in uniform and moved to reduce their presence on the scene.

The ban will be reviewed in 2025.

NYPD says it will concentrate on placing officers at street closures and secure the March route.

This is also coming at a time when pride flags have been vandalized across New York City.

The senseless actions have been on the department's radar.

Mayor Eric Adams says the hateful actions of those will not overtake the city's support for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We love our community. We want you here. We want you to do business here. We want the nightlife here. We want you to be part of the energy of this great city. And I am just really proud of what this administration is doing and continue to do," Mayor Adams said.

The NYC Pride March kicks off this Sunday at Noon.

We are your home for the NYC Pride March on Sunday, June 25. Watch the broadcast from noon until 3 p.m. on Channel 7 and anywhere you stream ABC7NY. And be sure to join us Saturday, June 24 for our special as we tell inspiring stories about pride.

