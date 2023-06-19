Over 30 Pride flags vandalized at Stonewall monument in Greenwich Village

This marks the third time flags have been vandalized at the site in a little more than a week.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nearly three dozen Pride flags were broken outside the Stonewall National Monument in Greenwich Village Sunday.

Officials say about 33 flags were found broken at the site on Christopher Street.

On June 10, flags were found destroyed and sprawled all over the ground at the monument.

Then on June 15, more flags were torn up and damaged. In that instance, it seemed that transgender Pride flags, which contain five horizontal stripes of three colors - light blue, light pink and white - were targeted.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task force is investigating, but they say they don't believe the incidents are connected.

