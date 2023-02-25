NYC top officials hold public safety briefing

The city's top brass spoke directly with New Yorkers on Friday afternoon. Darla Miles has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The City's top brass spoke directly with New Yorkers on Friday afternoon. Commissioners from the NYPD, FDNY, Department of Corrections, and the New York Sheriff were among officials at City Hall for the first public safety briefing, led by Deputy Mayor Philip Banks.

"I think we've done a fantastic job as a starter, inform what's going on," Banks said.

There was a warning about the threat of lithium-ion batteries, demonstrated in a video shown by the FDNY, the crackdown on illegal marijuana sales, contraband at Rikers and rime in the subway - all top issues addressed in Friday's roundtable.

"We know we have a lot more work to do, we have seen progress, and that's encouraging, but we will continue to use every resource we have to make this city safe," said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

The info session, curated for the more than eight million people who live in the city, drew in 635 live YouTube views and 1,300 on Facebook. On Twitter, 3,200 people watched it, and 23,000 and counting have since seen it.

The city also asked for questions in advance, though some were too specific to an individual's circumstances and others were duplicate. In all, the number of questions answered from the public was two.

One Facebook Live viewer commented, 'why have a live feed if our questions will be ignored?'

"The overall goal is to actually let the public, right, know what we're doing and to solicit as much feedback as we possibly can," Banks said.

NYPD Commissioner Sewell said she thinks it is important that they inform the public of what they are doing.

"But as long as there is fear in this city, as long as people are being victimized, I will take no victory lap," Sewell added.

It is not a victory lap, but an important first step.

