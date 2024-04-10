Mayoral control of NYC schools needs further review, state education department finds

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York State Education Department has released its long-awaited, state-mandated assessment of mayoral control of New York City public schools.

In its report, the state does not deliver a verdict on whether mayoral control should continue, but instead calls for a commission to make a formal recommendation.

The clock is ticking to extend mayoral control over New York City schools. The three-month countdown expires at the end of June.

"None of it's going to be perfect," said New York City Public Schools 1st Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg. "Question is compared to the alternative. So those certainly those who have critiques of us, of the current system. Great. Let's have the debate. Talk about what you would put in its place."

The report relies heavily on testimony from parents and teachers. The state believes those concerns should be addressed if mayoral control continues in any form.

The four recommendations provided by the public for next steps are:

-Empower student, parent and teacher expertise in the nyc school system

-Create more avenues for meaningful deliberation and shared decisionmaking

-Ensure more accountability and transparency with an introduction of stronger principles of checks and balances in the governance system

-Establish a commission to consider reforms to the NYC Department of Education governance structure

It was 2002 when former Mayor Mike Bloomberg successfully lobbied the state to take control from local districts due to low-performing schools, accountability and corruption.

Over the last two decades, some support has eroded.

"One, is a one-size-fits-all governance system," said CUNY Brooklyn College's David C. Bloomfield. "The mayor is making decisions for a million kids, many more parents and 1,700 schools. At the same time, people want more input into the school district so we can have more localized decision making."

The city's largest teacher's union responded to the assessment by saying it is not surprised that no conclusion has yet been reached and thanked the Education Department for its work. The United Federation of Teachers said it will comment further once the state budget is finalized.

"Once the budget is done, we look forward to an in-depth discussion about adding more checks and balances to New York City's system of mayoral control," said UFT President Michael Mulgrew. "We thank the state Education Department for the work it put into this report as well as to all the New Yorkers who participated in the process to have their voices heard."

Schools Chancellor David Banks has painted a dire future for public schools if mayoral control were to end and said he wants no part of it.

"I have no interest in serving as the chancellor in a system where you don't really have the authority to make real decisions. I have no interest in that whatsoever," Banks said.

