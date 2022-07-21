20-year-old man riding electric scooter hurt in Queens hit-and-run crash

Police say the victim was riding an electric scooter at 44th Drive and Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City just before 6 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.
The vehicle involved in the crash, a Black Porsche, fled from the scene.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
