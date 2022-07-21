20-year-old man riding electric scooter hurt in Queens hit-and-run crash

By Eyewitness News
Man riding electric scooter hurt in Queens hit-and-run crash

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 20-year-old man riding an electric scooter was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash in Queens Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was riding an electric scooter at 44th Drive and Vernon Boulevard in Long Island City just before 6 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV.

The vehicle involved in the crash, a Black Porsche, fled from the scene.



The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with a head injury. He's in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

